The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $425.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

