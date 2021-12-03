The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 111,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

