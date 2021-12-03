The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

