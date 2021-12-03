The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

