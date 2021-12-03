The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,270 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

