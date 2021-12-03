TheStreet Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
