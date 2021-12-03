TheStreet Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.