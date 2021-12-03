TheStreet Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.