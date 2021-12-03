TheStreet Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $332.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $323.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

