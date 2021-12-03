Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

