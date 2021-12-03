Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 218,407 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

