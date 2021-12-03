Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3M were worth $27,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

