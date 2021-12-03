Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 199,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $319.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.92. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

