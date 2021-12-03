Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.95 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 579,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 198,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

