Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Danaher were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $388,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 40.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,498,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,392,000 after purchasing an additional 96,056 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.