Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VMware were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.18. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

