Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,855 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

