thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

