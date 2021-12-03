TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 372 ($4.86).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIFS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.68. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

