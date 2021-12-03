Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

