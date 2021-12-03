Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.16 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.