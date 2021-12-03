Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 330,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,756. Titan International has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

