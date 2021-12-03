TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.77

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 57298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

