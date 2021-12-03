Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,741. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOELY shares. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

