Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 4,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.