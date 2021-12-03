Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $179.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average is $176.39. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.