Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $8.38 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,255. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

