Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $90.67. 58,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.