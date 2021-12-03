Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,764,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.09. 15,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

