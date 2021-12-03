Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 51 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,179. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $234.61 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

