Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

