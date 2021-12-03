Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,339,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

