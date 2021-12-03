Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,339,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.
Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $39.37.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.