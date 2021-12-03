Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,413 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

