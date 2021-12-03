Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 434% compared to the typical volume of 779 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 136,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

