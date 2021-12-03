Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,740 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Trane Technologies worth $171,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $190.56 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

