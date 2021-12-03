TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $23.14. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 2,275 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $589,873 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

