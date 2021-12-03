Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevena in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33).

Get Trevena alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 40.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 161.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.