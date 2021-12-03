TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $251.89 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,658. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

