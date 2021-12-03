Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Capitalization Hits $318,217.79

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 52.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $318,217.79 and $22.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,735.90 or 0.98276202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00040744 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00642877 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

