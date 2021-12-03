Truist Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average of $261.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

