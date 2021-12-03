Truist Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 72,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,010,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

