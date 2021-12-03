Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.