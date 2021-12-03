Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

PLAY opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

