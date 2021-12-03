Truist Securiti Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $334.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.48. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

