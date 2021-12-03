Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of TCRX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

