Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

TCRX opened at $6.62 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. On average, analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gavin Macbeath purchased 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

