Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.