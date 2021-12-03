U Network (UUU) Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $355,056.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.