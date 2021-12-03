U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

