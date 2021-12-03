UBS Group Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of TWTR opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

