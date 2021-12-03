Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,415.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

